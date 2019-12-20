Geo Bulletin - 08 AM | 20th December 2019

#GeoBulletin - 08 AM | 20th December 2019 | #GEONEWS



#GeoTopNews :

Pervez Musharraf case

Govt to file reference against judge over Musharraf Case

Some people with questionable knowledge became judges: Fawad Chaudhry

Sri Lankan players relish Pakistani food at famous Karachi eatery

Trump impeachment: What happens next?

A home for the abandoned

Who played a key role



Watch more videos subscribe - https://www.youtube.com/geonews

or Visit our website https://www.geo.tv





