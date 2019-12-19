Geo Headlines 11 PM | 19th December 2019

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoHeadlines 11 PM | 19th December 2019 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
PM Imran Khan cancels Malaysia visit under Saudi pressure
PM Imran arrives in Geneva to co-convene Global Refugee Forum
UN Security Council
Indian govt appoints Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane as next army chieft
Father of minister Murad Saeed detained at Australia airport
What is Article 6 of Pakistan's Constitution?
Cricket in 2019: Ben Stokes and Steve Smith shine in eventful yearExplainer
