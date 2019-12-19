Geo Bulletin 09 PM | 19th December 2019

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoBulletin 09 PM | 19th December 2019 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
Trump impeached for abuse of power in historic vote
Public office holders involved in benami scam worth tens of billions: report
Fernando's quickfire double reduces Pakistan to 72-3
Trump impeachment: What happens next?
A home for the abandoned
Who played a key role in the conviction of former president Pervez Musharraf?
The Oscar winner from India who was born in Pakistan
BJP, RSS’s campaign to interfere in UK election fails miserably
Watch more videos subscribe - https://www.youtube.com/geonews
or Visit our website https://www.geo.tv