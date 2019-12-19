Geo Bulletin - 12 PM | 19th December 2019

#GeoBulletin - 12 PM | 19th December 2019 | #GEONEWS



#GeoTopNews :

Trump impeached for abuse of power in historic vote

Public office holders involved in benami scam worth tens of billions: report

Fernando's quickfire double reduces Pakistan to 72-3

Trump impeachment: What happens next?

A home for the abandoned

Who played a key role in the conviction of former president Pervez Musharraf?

The Oscar winner from India who was born in Pakistan

BJP, RSS’s campaign to interfere in UK election fails miserably



