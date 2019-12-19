Geo Headlines 01 PM | 19th December 2019

#GeoHeadlines - 01 PM | 19th December 2019 | #GEONEWS



#GeoTopNews :

Trump impeached for abuse of power in historic vote

PM Imran convenes emergency meeting of PTI core committee

UN chief concerned over use of excessive

Who played a key role in the conviction of former president Pervez Musharraf?

The Oscar winner from India who was born in Pakistan

Petitioner seeks ban on Abrar ul Haq's latest song

Sri Lanka skipper regrets not coming to Pakistan for earlier series

The treason trial: Pakistan in self-correction mode?



