Geo Headlines 02 PM | 18th December 2019

#GeoHeadlines - 02 PM | 18th December 2019 | #GEONEWS



#GeoTopNews :

Govt to analyse detailed verdict on Musharraf verdict before commenting: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Fair trial requirements not fulfilled in Musharraf case: attorney general

Bilawal Bhutto calls Musharraf’s ‘a historic decision’

Some British Muslims preparing to leave UK after Boris Johnson win

Analysts, political players weigh in on 'historic'

OGRA proposes up to 214pc gas price hike for domestic consumers from next month



For More Videos Subscribe - https://www.youtube.com/geonews

Visit our Website for More Latest Update - https://www.geo.tv/





