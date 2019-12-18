Geo Headlines 12 PM | 18th December 2019

Please login in order to report media.
#GeoHeadlines - 12 PM | 18th December 2019 | #GEONEWS
#GeoTopNews :
Govt to analyse detailed verdict on Musharraf verdict before commenting: Firdous Ashiq Awan
Fair trial requirements not fulfilled in Musharraf case: attorney general
Bilawal Bhutto calls Musharraf’s ‘a historic decision’
Some British Muslims preparing to leave UK after Boris Johnson win
Analysts, political players weigh in on 'historic'
OGRA proposes up to 214pc gas price hike for domestic consumers from next month
